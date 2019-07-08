Congressman Eric Swalwell says he's dropping out of 2020 presidential race

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell announced that he's withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.
Rep. Swalwell made the announcement during a news conference in Dublin, California.
The East Bay Express reports he canceled several campaign events last week.
Rep. Swalwell announced he was running for president in April during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Read his full statement below:
"I ran for President to win and make a difference in our great country - a difference on issues of the future such as finding cures for our deadliest and most debilitating diseases, taking on the student loan debt crisis, and ending gun violence. I promised my family, constituents, and supporters that I would always be honest about our chances. After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren't what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination. My presidential campaign ends today," Swalwell said. "But this also is the start of a new passage for the issues on which our campaign ran. I entered this race determined to elevate the issue of gun violence, and at the debate, three top-tier candidates embraced my idea to ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America. Putting this idea and this larger issue of gun violence front and center in the Democratic policy discussion is an accomplishment, dedicated to the students, moms, and other activists who tirelessly demand action to save American lives."
"I thank my supporters and friends, my staff, and my family for making this journey possible. I'll never forget the people I met and lessons I learned while travelling around our great nation - especially in the communities most affected by gun violence," Swalwell continued. "Too many communities feel this pain. But in every community's grief, I see people who love one another and have inside themselves the grit to get things done to end gun violence once and for all. I will take those lessons back to Congress, serving my friends and neighbors in California's 15th District while using my seats on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees to make our nation safer and uphold the rule of law for all Americans."
