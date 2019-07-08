2020 presidential election

Congressman Eric Swalwell to hold news conference amid reports he's dropping out of presidential race

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell is holding a news conference today amid reports that he's planning to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race.

Rep. Swalwell will hold the news conference at 1 p.m. PT in Dublin, California.

RELATED: Democratic debate 2019: List of candidates who made it in first debate for 2020 presidential election

The East Bay Express reports, he canceled several campaign events last week.

RELATED: East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, joins the 2020 race to the White House

Rep. Swalwell announced he was running for president in April during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdublindublinpresidential racedebatepresidential debatedemocrats2020 presidential electionelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Billionaire Tom Steyer reconsiders presidential run
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
Breakout debate performance nets Harris $2M in 24 hours
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 of this year's World Cup champions have ties to North Carolina
Chance for tropical formation in Gulf increases to 80 percent
K-9 found days after running away, getting spooked by fireworks
'Cursed' ghost town theme park in NC mountains could be yours
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box
Woman hit at Raleigh laundromat lied during investigation, police say
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Android phones needed for study at Duke Lemur Center
Heat index could hit 106 degrees in Sandhills Monday
More TOP STORIES News