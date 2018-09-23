BRETT KAVANAUGH

Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh

The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON D.C. --
The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years.

In a story posted Sunday night on its website, The New Yorker reports that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.

RELATED: Kavanaugh, Ford agree to testify on Thursday

The New Yorker identifies the woman as 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez. The magazine says she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by the magazine.

The magazine says Ramirez remembers that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.

In a statement provided by the White House, Kavanaugh denies the event ever happened.
