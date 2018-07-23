POLITICS

Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

NC General assembly to convene for extra session (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Republican-led General Assembly will return to Raleigh on Tuesday for a special session expected to address issues related to the November election.



With super-majorities in both chambers, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate President Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) easily obtained the signatures necessary to convene the session. In the proclamation signed July 23rd, the leaders order the session "to consider bills concerning any matters the General Assembly wishes to consider."


The special session will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24th.

Lawmakers last met in Raleigh for their short session which adjourned last Spring after passing a $23.9 billion budget.

Republicans also passed several key pieces of legislation on proposed constitutional amendments, including whether or not to require a photo ID to vote. The six proposed amendments will appear on the November ballot.

Lawmakers are expected to use the special session to pass bills that will manage how those proposed amendments appear on the ballot, including the wording and descriptions.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeneral assemblypoliticsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Second Amendment supporters rally in Hillsborough
Critics blast 'appalling' speaker invited to Hillsborough gun rally
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
More Politics
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh's Newton Road reopens ahead of schedule after sinkhole
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
Show More
'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral
Big plans for 12-year-old lawn-mowing entrepreneur
Few answers about Iowa college student who went missing while out on evening jog
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
More News