Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC

AUSTIN, T.X. (WTVD) --The Republican National Committee named Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention on Friday.
Charlotte leaders arrived in Austin, Texas on Thursday in anticipation of officially being chosen as the host city of the 2020 RNC.
The RNC Site Selection Committee voted unanimously in a closed session Wednesday to select the Queen City to host the convention, WSOC reported.
The 168-member RNC delegation made it official by voting Friday morning.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App