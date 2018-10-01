Republican National Convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte

The Republican National Convention will be held in North Carolina's largest city in August 2020 and party leaders say they'll gather with an eye on nominating President Donald Trump for a second term.Republican leaders on Monday confirmed that the convention will be held Aug. 24-27, 2020, at Charlotte's Spectrum Arena.In making the announcement, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) said organizers will be looking for help from across the state to help make the convention a success."We're going to need caterers, sound engineers, people to build stages," Ronna McDaniel explained to ABC11. "Charlotte can't do this on its own, and when people come to North Carolina they're going to want to learn about the rest of North Carolina."Lara Trump, Sr. Advisor for President Donald Trump's 2020 Re-election Campaign, hailed Charlotte as a "world class" city and thanked the mayor - a Democrat - for playing a major role in landing the convention."This is what democracy is all about," Trump, a North Carolina native, said in her remarks.The president's daughter-in-law also made a point to emphasize the need for more money and volunteer work in recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence."Everyone needs to be thinking about North Carolina right now. This is what can bring us together."Mayor Vi Lyles says she looks forward to showcasing the city, adding Charlotte has a chance to show it can host both major political parties.Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.A divided Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 in July to approve a bid to host the Republican convention. Charlotte had been considered a front-runner, although published reports showed several cities thought to be up for the convention didn't actually submit bids.