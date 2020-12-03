RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After all 100 North Carolina counties completed a statewide recount, Republican Paul Newby leads Democrat Cheri Beasley by 401 votes out of nearly 5.4 million ballots cast in the Supreme Court Justice race, the State Board of Elections announced Wednesday night.
"The recount showed minor differences from canvassed vote totals, but did not change the outcome of the contest," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "We appreciate the hard work of the county boards of elections throughout the recount process."
When the recount was initially requested in mid-November, Newby led by 5 votes.
According to state law, Beasley has 24-hours to demand a hand-to-eye recount in a random sample of 3% of voting sites in each of North Carolina's 100 counties.
If the recount were to differ from previous results, then a statewide hand-to-eye recount of all ballots would be conducted.
Republican Paul Newby leads NC Supreme Court race after state completes machine recount
NC2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News