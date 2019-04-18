Secretary Perry not leaving Trump White House: Energy Department

The department tweeted late Wednesday saying the former Texas governor is "happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy."
“There is no truth that @SecretaryPerry is departing the Administration any time soon. He is happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy” – Shaylyn Hynes, @ENERGY Press Secretary— DOE Press Staff (@EnergyPress) April 18, 2019
Perry has served as Energy secretary since March 2, 2017, when he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 62-37 vote.
