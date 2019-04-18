Politics

Secretary Perry not leaving Trump White House: Energy Department

Secretary Perry is 'happy' serving the president, the department tweeted Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Energy is denying reports that Secretary Rick Perry is leaving his post with the Trump administration.

The department tweeted late Wednesday saying the former Texas governor is "happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy."


Perry has served as Energy secretary since March 2, 2017, when he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 62-37 vote.

