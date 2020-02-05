State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON -- Rush Limbaugh will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2020 State of the Union, the White House announced Tuesday evening.The White House announced the award, the highest civilian honor in the nation, in a news release detailing invited guests of the president and first lady Melania Trump. In it, they described Limbaugh as "a champion of the Constitution, advocate of civic engagement and a committed patriot."The release continued: "His extraordinary contribution to American life was recognized during President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address where Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom."Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in the congressional gallery for Tuesday's speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.Limbaugh announced on his nationally televised radio program on Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.