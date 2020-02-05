state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON -- Rush Limbaugh will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2020 State of the Union, the White House announced Tuesday evening.

The White House announced the award, the highest civilian honor in the nation, in a news release detailing invited guests of the president and first lady Melania Trump. In it, they described Limbaugh as "a champion of the Constitution, advocate of civic engagement and a committed patriot."

The release continued: "His extraordinary contribution to American life was recognized during President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address where Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in the congressional gallery for Tuesday's speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

Limbaugh announced on his nationally televised radio program on Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrush limbaughpresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
Democratic women wear white to SOTU in show of solidarity
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hospitalized after being stabbed in Wake Forest
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
VIDEO: Man fires gun at security guard outside Fayetteville sports bar
On average, 10 people get shot every month in Raleigh
Missing woman believed to have died 'dumpster diving': Police
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
ABC11 listening tour stops in Johnston County ahead of NC primary
Show More
'More needs than we do funding,' Durham Public Schools says
'Well overdue:' Raleigh creates police review board
Orange County sex offender found with graphic images of minors
NCSU survey: students face hunger, homelessness
Family's request granted, judge blocks release of Raleigh police shooting video
More TOP STORIES News