u.s. & world

Russian spy ship spotted 'operating in an unsafe manner' off southeastern US: Coast Guard

Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners after receiving reports that a Russian ship had been operating unsafely off the Eastern Seaboard.

"This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements," Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said.

Other vessels in the area should "maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel," the Coast Guard warned.

The Coast Guard did not say exactly where the ship, the RFN Viktor Leonov, was located, only that it had been reported within USCG Sector Jacksonville's Area of Responsibility. That area encompasses 40,000 square miles of water and 190 miles of coastline in Florida and Georgia.

A U.S. Navy destroyer is shadowing the Russian ship, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The Leonov carries electronic surveillance equipment and some weapons for self-defense, ABC News reported following a 2017 sighting. It "is not armed with any types of weapons that would present a threat to the US homeland or population," a Pentagon official said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Goldfish crackers to launch 2 veggie flavors
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
VIDEO: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in NYC
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Raleigh hopes to model Durham's affordable housing bond
UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
Show More
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 116 years ago
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Every year, Rocky Mount toy drive helps more children
Post office worker wins $500K lottery jackpot
More TOP STORIES News