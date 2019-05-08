Politics

Tomato tariff: Cost of tomatoes could soar by 70 percent due to tariff on Mexican imports

EMBED <>More Videos

The price of tomatoes in the U.S. can skyrocket due to tariffs on Mexican imports, and this could mean higher grocery store costs and pricier salsa at restaurants.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's Economy Department said Tuesday that U.S. consumers could pay 38% to 70% more for tomatoes after the U.S. Commerce Department announced it would re-impose anti-dumping duties on Mexican imports.

The Mexican agency said the country exports about $2 billion in tomatoes to the United States and supplies about half the tomatoes the U.S. consumes annually.

It said that many small- and medium-sized Mexican tomato exporters won't be able to pay the deposits required to export. Tomatoes are Mexico's largest agricultural export after beer and avocados, and tomato growing and harvesting provides about 400,000 jobs in Mexico.

RELATED: Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

A shutdown of the U.S.-Mexico border could trigger an avocado crisis, causing the states to run out of avocados in about three weeks.


But the deposits required to comply with the 17.5% U.S. tariff would amount to about $350 million, money that many Mexican producers don't have.

In March the Commerce Department announced it was ending a 2013 suspension agreement in which Mexican growers promised to sell at fair prices, and that it would reinstate the 1996 tariffs. The Mexican government said its growers continue to negotiate with the U.S., and expressed hope that another agreement, like ones that have been in place for 23 years, could be reached.

U.S. growers, mainly in Florida, say Mexican tomato producers charge below fair prices; U.S. growers also have a hard time competing with Mexico's extremely low wages.

However, the availability of Mexican tomatoes has increased the availability of fresh tomatoes year-round and helped lead to an increase in U.S. tomato consumption from an average of about 12 pounds per person in the 1980s to almost 21 pounds in 2011.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicomoneyfoodtaxesmexicanu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC probation officer fired for taking money from offender
Raleigh mom pushes for homicide charges against Wake Forest basketball coach
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Trump: Report that businesses lost more than $1B 'inaccurate'
Man found shot to death in car off Fayetteville road
Etsy teething necklace strangles child
2 arrested in Virginia Beach for kidnapping, sexual servitude
Show More
Boy, 5, born with half a heart awaiting transplant in Chicago
Pennsylvania school drops words 'God Bless America' from announcements
VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door
Mollie Tibbetts would have turned 21 Wednesday; donations requested
Child opens box of Legos, finds $40K of meth inside, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News