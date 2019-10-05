2020 presidential election

Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after suffering what doctors now acknowledge was a heart attack.

His departure came not long after his wife Jane Sanders told reporters that the Senator was doing great and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. She didn't however, acknowledge the heart attack when asked by a reporter.

"I'm not a doctor. The campaign said it's very clear, that's what I heard, he had a blockage in one artery, and they had to put in two stents, it's very common."

Sanders had been in the hospital since Tuesday, after what his staffers reported to be "chest discomfort" at a campaign event.

The 78-year old is now heading back home to Vermont to rest. He's expected to be at the next debate a week from Tuesday in Ohio.
