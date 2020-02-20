2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders says he's 'disowning' his sexist backers during Democratic debate

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gestures during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is "disowning" any of his supporters who lob sexist attacks online.

During Wednesday night's debate in Las Vegas, the Vermont senator defended his supporters after leaders of the influential Culinary Union said that they've received attacks from some Sanders backers online and over the phone.

Of his online army, Sanders said that "99.9% of them are decent human beings," but that "if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren added that the party needs "a candidate with unshakeable values and a candidate who can actually get something done for working people."

Pete Buttigieg rebutted Sanders, challenging him to ask himself: "Why did this pattern arise? Why is it especially the case among your supporters?"

He also suggested that Sanders' supporters were taking his lead, saying that "leadership is about what you draw out of people, it's about how you inspire people to act."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Warren presses Bloomberg to release former female employees from NDAs
Klobuchar says Myon Burrell case should be reviewed
Buttigieg slams Bloomberg, Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' in race
What happens if you vote 'no preference' in presidential primary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow storm could bring 1-3 inches to Raleigh
NC school closings, delays ahead of expected snow storm
What happens if you vote 'no preference' in presidential primary
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Cumberland Co. deputies, detention officers to receive pay raise
Cleaning products linked to asthma in toddlers, study suggests
Show More
Parking deck, office spaces could be coming to Chapel Hill
8 killed in Germany; 2 hookah lounges reportedly targeted
NCSU police horses retire after years of service
2 carjack customer at ATM in RTP, Durham sheriff says
Phony door tags claim missed package delivery
More TOP STORIES News