Sanders takes center stage in final debate before NC's Super Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTVD) -- Two new polls show a three-way race for first in next week's Super Tuesday primary election in North Carolina, and voters from across the country will get one last chance to see Democratic presidential hopefuls face off on a debate stage before then.The polls, conducted by the conservative Civitas Institute and the liberal Public Policy Forum, find North Carolina voters leaning heavily toward supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer round out the rest of the race.Tuesday's debate in Charleston is sponsored in part by the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, which includes two members from North Carolina - Reps. Alma Adams and GK Butterfield."I'm confident that the discussion tonight at the Debate will center around poverty and low-income issues that affect low-income communities," Butterfield, whose district represents part of the Triangle and the northeastern part of the state, told ABC11. "That conversation has been left out of this debate. President Trump talks all the time about how well the economy is doing, and yes, the economy is doing reasonably well. The bigger question is can people afford the economy?"Butterfield is endorsing Biden in this campaign -- as are Adams and Rep. David Price, the only other Democratic congressman from the Tar Heel State."I want people in North Carolina to know that Joe Biden has been tested, he is not a newcomer to this process," Butterfield said. "There are a lot of issues facing low-income communities and tonight we're going to hear the presidential candidates talk about it, and I believe that Joe Biden is prepared to really, really put it in focus and let American knows he understands the issue of poverty."Sanders, the self-described Democratic Socialist and most progressive candidate, is riding plenty of momentum heading into Tuesday's debate. His decisive win in Nevada appears to have blunted the surprise success of Buttigieg in Iowa and Klobuchar in New Hampshire.Sanders, for the first time, will be standing in the middle spot among the seven candidates on stage. That includes Steyer, who did not qualify for last week's debate in Las Vegas."I'm someone who believes that there should be a vibrant, competitive, innovative, private sector," Steyer said in an interview with ABC11. "We don't have to tell people that it's the government's way or the highway."Steyer's campaign, like that of Mike Bloomberg, is almost entirely self-funded, but Steyer asserted that he shares little in common with his fellow New Yorker."I have a very progressive history of fighting corporations and beating them as an outsider and standing up for the broad diversity of America, including specifically African Americans and Latinos," he said.Though South Carolina will vote first, on Saturday, North Carolina's primary three days later might be a game-changer; the Tar Heel State's 122 delegates is a hefty haul compared to those of Iowa and New Hampshire. More than a dozen other states are holding primaries on Super Tuesday, with 1,357 out of 3,979 delegates up for grabs.