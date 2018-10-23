POLITICS

Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Day O'Connor has been diagnosed with the beginning stages of dementia.

WASHINGTON --
Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, announced Tuesday that she has the beginning stages of dementia, "probably Alzheimer's disease."

The 88-year-old said in a public letter that her diagnosis was made some time ago and that as her condition has progressed she is "no longer able to participate in public life."

"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," she wrote. She added: "As a young cowgirl from the Arizona desert, I never could have imagined that one day I would become the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court."

O'Connor's announcement of her diagnosis came a day after a story by The Associated Press that she had stepped back from public life and in which her son Jay O'Connor said that his mother had begun to have challenges with her short term memory. He also said that hip issues have meant she now primarily uses a wheelchair and stays close to her home in Phoenix. O'Connor last spoke in public more than two years ago.

O'Connor was a state court judge before being nominated to the Supreme Court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, who fulfilled a campaign promise by nominating a woman to the Supreme Court. O'Connor had graduated third in her class from Stanford Law School and was the first woman to lead the Arizona state senate. She was 51 when she was unanimously confirmed to the high court. On the Supreme Court, her votes were key in cases about abortion, affirmative action and campaign finance as well as the Bush v. Gore decision effectively settling the 2000 election in George W. Bush's favor.

O'Connor was 75 when she announced her retirement from the court in 2005. It was a decision influenced by the decline in the health of her husband, John O'Connor III, who himself had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement that he was "saddened to learn" that O'Connor "faces the challenge of dementia."

"Although she has announced that she is withdrawing from public life, no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed," Roberts wrote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsu.s. & worldAlzheimer's Diseasedementiasupreme courtWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
Northern Orange NAACP hosts town hall in Hillsborough
Wake County elections officials show how your vote is counted
Elizabeth Warren DNA test results point to Native American ancestry
More politics
POLITICS
Tied in the polls, Holding and Coleman square off in key debate
I-Team: Voter rolls increase by 150,000 since November 2016
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
More Politics
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of NC state trooper
2 men charged in attack, home invasion of retired Orange County couple
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle
Read to Achieve program fails to improve reading levels, study finds
'Shark Tank' backs invention of NYC firefighter who died of cancer
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Show More
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Starbucks opens first American Sign Language store
Kohl's to host seasonal hiring events at Triangle stores
Duke, UNC, NCSU top list of best colleges
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
More News