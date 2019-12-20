joe biden

Sarah Sanders apologizes after tweet about Joe Biden stuttering during Democratic debate

An onstage moment from Thursday night's Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump's former spokeswoman and Joe Biden.

The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment.

Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate."

Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn't making fun of anyone but "pointing out I can't follow much of anything Biden is talking about."

Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, "I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter" and encouraged "empathy" to understand those who have experienced the same.



Sanders then deleted her two previous tweets and issued an apology: "I actually didn't know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Dem debate
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Show More
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
175 animal shelter pets get holiday meals
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
More TOP STORIES News