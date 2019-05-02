Politics

Death of college student prompts SC lawmakers to consider new ride-share safety measure

South Carolina lawmakers are considering another proposal to improve ride-sharing safety.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina lawmakers are considering another proposal to improve ride-sharing safety.

A bill that would create a new misdemeanor crime of impersonating a ride-share driver was approved Tuesday by a House subcommittee.

Anyone convicted would face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

There probably isn't enough time for the measure to pass before the session ends May 9.

In a better position to make it is a bill passed last week requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display a sign with their license tag number on the front of their vehicles.

The proposals were prompted by the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Police say Josephson was killed in March after getting in the car of someone posing as an Uber driver.

Police are searching for the man whom posed as a rideshare driver and then robbed a woman

