BORDER WALL

Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'

EMBED </>More Videos

A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON --
A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking outside the White House after the Oval Office meeting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump over his renewed threat to shut down part of the government over funding of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Schumer said, "This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him his wall."

Pelosi said Trump does not have the votes in the House to secure the billions he wants to fulfill his promise to build a wall.

Schumer says if Trump doesn't change course, "He will get no wall and he will get a shutdown."

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire on Dec. 21, threatening a partial shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsborder wallPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpnancy pelosiu.s. & worlddemocratsgovernment shutdowngovernment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Gov. Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
Companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype
More border wall
POLITICS
NC Democrats to speak after report that early vote numbers were leaked in Bladen Co. election
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
More Politics
Top Stories
It's Drive-Thru Day for the ABC11 Together Food Drive
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
NC Democrats to speak after report that early vote numbers were leaked in Bladen Co. election
3 deaths, more than 2,300 crashes blamed on NC winter storm
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
Life recommended for man who killed woman at white nationalist rally
Show More
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
MYSTERY TEXT: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
Durham Crimestoppers Most Wanted December 2018
Watch: Sandy Hook PSA highlights mass shooting warning signs
Steph Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
More News