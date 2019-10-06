Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I’m feeling so much better.



Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me.



See you soon on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/nk3wWIAuE7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 5, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back at his Vermont home after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas.The plane carrying the 78-year-old senator arrived in Vermont just before 6 p.m. Saturday, one day after he was released from a hospital.As he left the airport, he told reporters "I'm feeling great, thank you."He was then driven home in a motorcade where he was greeted by family at the front door.Sanders was attending a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart.The doctors said the rest of his stay was "uneventful with good expected progress."