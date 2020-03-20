Politics

Sen. Richard Burr under fire after selling up to $1.6 million stock ahead of market crash: Reports

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is under fire Thursday night after news reports revealed he sold up to $1.6 million stocks before the markets began to tumble in mid-February.

ABC News says those stocks involved key industries that were later crippled by the novel coronavirus including hotel and travel.



Burr's stock sales first appeared in the online news site ProPublica. According to ABC News, it is based on disclosure filings that members of Congress make when they are engaging in significant financial transactions

Burr's office sent a statement that read in part:

"Senator Burr has been banging the drum about the importance of public health preparedness for more than 20 years. His message has always been, and continues to be, that we must be prepared to protect American lives in the event of a pandemic or bio-attack. Since early February, whether in constituent meetings or open hearings, he has worked to educate the public about the tools and resources our government has to confront the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, he has urged public officials to fully utilize every tool at their disposal in this effort. Every American should take this threat seriously and should follow the latest guidelines from the CDC and state officials."

