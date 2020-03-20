Sen. Richard Burr under fire after selling up to $1.6 million stock ahead of market crash: Reports

ABC News says those stocks involved key industries that were later crippled by the novel coronavirus including hotel and travel.
This budding scandal seems to be growing as quickly as the number of #COVID19 cases in #NorthCarolina. @SenatorBurr, who is due to retire in 2022, is now facing a furious call to resign. #coronavirusNC #ncpol @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics https://t.co/WssPBPuksJ— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) March 20, 2020
Burr's stock sales first appeared in the online news site ProPublica. According to ABC News, it is based on disclosure filings that members of Congress make when they are engaging in significant financial transactions
Burr's office sent a statement that read in part:
"Senator Burr has been banging the drum about the importance of public health preparedness for more than 20 years. His message has always been, and continues to be, that we must be prepared to protect American lives in the event of a pandemic or bio-attack. Since early February, whether in constituent meetings or open hearings, he has worked to educate the public about the tools and resources our government has to confront the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, he has urged public officials to fully utilize every tool at their disposal in this effort. Every American should take this threat seriously and should follow the latest guidelines from the CDC and state officials."
