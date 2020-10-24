cory booker

Sen. Cory Booker pushes for early voting in central North Carolina

Senator Cory Booker spent the day campaigning for Joe Biden in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville as President Trump rallied his supporters in Lumberton.

Booker, who has roots here in North Carolina, says his father was born and raised in Hendersonville and was educated at NC Central University, "He was taken from poverty to prosperity because of the love of the people in this state."


Booker took part in a march to the polls in Fayetteville on Saturday morning before coming to Durham and Raleigh to visit early voting sites.

"I think NC is a critical state and I think the outcome of this election in this state is going to determine the destiny of our county," Booker said. "If you don't lift your voice now to me it's almost a demonstration you don't care about the outcome, so folks need vote, make a plan to vote, they can vote early in this state."

Joe Biden's campaign sent the following response to ABC11 on President Donald Trump's visit to North Carolina today.
"President Trump's failures on COVID-19 and the economy have devastated countless families across North Carolina, and communities like the Lumbee Tribe in Robeson County - which has some of the highest rates of infection and deaths in the state - have borne the consequences of his disastrous leadership.

Yet President Trump has failed to outline any plan to stop this pandemic. With the state's unemployment rate rising to 7.3% in September, more North Carolinians are struggling to pay rent or put food on the table, but President Trump is downplaying the crisis and failing to lead on getting relief to working people.

As President, I will do more than talk - I will do the work. I will bring North Carolinians together to tackle this pandemic. And I will work to make sure the Lumbee Tribe finally receives full federal recognition and ensure communities in every corner of North Carolina have the resources needed to tackle this pandemic and create economic opportunity for everyone."
