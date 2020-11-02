Live at 3:30 p.m.: Sheriff's office to respond days after using pepper spray at march in Alamance County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7530728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer said about 200 racially-diverse people attended Saturday's march -- including a 5-year-old girl and other children.

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Two days after law enforcement officers used pepper spray to disperse a crowd marching to vote, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office plans to speak about what happened.ABC11 will be at the news conference and will broadcast it live on ABC11.com starting at 3:30 p.m.On Saturday, the Rev. Greg Drumwright led a planned and permitted march from his church to Alamance County's courthouse to encourage voting on the last day of early voting in North Carolina.The Graham Police Department and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office ended up arresting and using pepper spray after the group began blocking the roadway without authorization.At a news conference Sunday, Drumwright disputed that reasoning.Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had "no intention" of having the rally in the street.In a news release Saturday, Graham Police noted that officers issued several warnings to the crowd before releasing pepper spray and arresting eight people.Police said attendees paused in the roadway for about nine minutes, creating traffic backups "in all directions around court square."Lindsay Ayling, a graduate student and anti-racism activist who participated in the rally, told The Associated Press police used tear gas indiscriminately and without reason on the crowd, including on children."The police were looking for excuses to use pepper spray and arrest members of the crowd," she said.Drumwright, a community activist and adjunct professor at High Point University, said he is planning another large demonstration for Election Day.North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called the incident "unacceptable.""Peaceful demonstrators should be able to have their voices heard and voter intimidation in any form cannot be tolerated," Cooper said on Twitter.A Confederate monument outside the Alamance County courthouse has been a local target for demonstrations since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes.