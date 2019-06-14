Politics

GOP makes digital birthday card for President Trump's 73rd birthday

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

President Donald Trump turns 73 on Friday.

To help him celebrate, the GOP has made him a digital birthday card.

Anyone is welcome to sign and leave a personal message; however, an email address is required to send a submission -- meaning senders should expect a slew of emails in their inbox.

Those who want to leave their well wishes can do so on the GOP's website.
