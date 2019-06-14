GOP makes digital birthday card for President Trump's 73rd birthday

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!
President Donald Trump turns 73 on Friday.
To help him celebrate, the GOP has made him a digital birthday card.
Anyone is welcome to sign and leave a personal message; however, an email address is required to send a submission -- meaning senders should expect a slew of emails in their inbox.
Those who want to leave their well wishes can do so on the GOP's website.
