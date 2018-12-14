SILENT SAM

UNC Silent Sam statue's fate to be debated at Friday's UNC Board of Governors meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The UNC Board of Governors meet Friday and is expected to make a decision on the future of Silent Sam.

The Confederate monument, which was toppled in August, had stood front and center at UNC-Chapel Hill's campus since 1913.

Protesters arrived outside the UNC System Office Center for School Leadership Development around 8:15 Friday morning. They carried signs and chanted against white supremacy and Silent Sam being returned to campus.

One protester was arrested when they put up a tent over the protesters and refused to move the tent. The tent was protecting the protesters from the rain.


On Dec. 3, UNC's Board of Trustees unveiled a $5.3 million plan to build a history and education center on campus to house the monument.

The Board of Governors is now tasked with deciding if the university system will move forward the Board of Trustees' plan.

Many students and faculty members are not happy with the Board of Trustees' plan. More than 100 current and former student-athletes signed a petition calling for the permanent removal of Silent Sam.
A group of protestors against the new plan for Silent Sam gathered in Chapel Hill on Monday night and blocked traffic on Franklin Street.



The committee meetings will start at 8:30 a.m. The full Board of Governors meeting will begin no earlier than 11 a.m.

The full meeting will include discussion and debate about the future of Silent Sam. That debate will take place both in open and closed sessions.

ABC11 will have a crew inside the meeting room to bring you live coverage of the meeting that is held in open session.
