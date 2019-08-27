Raleigh (WTVD) -- Six candidates are running to replace Nancy McFarlane as Raleigh Mayor. The Raleigh Mayoral race is a non-partisan election. The primary election is Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and the runoff election is Tuesday, November 5. Early voting starts September 18 and ends October 4. Click here to find a early voting location.
Meet The Candidates
Mary-Ann Baldwin
Zainab Baloch
Charles Francis
George Knott
Caroline Sullivan
Justin Sutton
The Issues
ABC11.com asked all 6 candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing
Raleigh Downtown South
Crime
Working with City Council
Why They Want to be Mayor
Six Candidates Vying to Become Raleigh's Next Mayor
Raleigh Voters Head to the Polls on October 8
