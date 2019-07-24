Robert Mueller testimony: Social media has fun with Mueller, Gohmert 'I take your question' exchange

During the questioning by the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked the former special counsel about former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Gohmert then launched into an impassioned speech seemingly about obstruction of justice allegations about President Donald Trump.
RELATED: Watch live Robert Mueller testimony: Special counsel to be questioned about Trump, Russia investigation
"If somebody knows they did not conspire with anybody from Russia to affect the election, and they see the big Justice Department with people that hate that person coming after him," he said, raising his voice, "and then a special counsel [is] appointed who hires [a] dozen or more people that hate that person -- and he knows he's innocent -- he's not corruptly acting in order to see that justice is done. What he's doing is not obstructing justice. He is pursuing justice, and the fact that you ran it out two years means you perpetuated injustice."
Mueller spoke over him, saying, "I take your question."
When told that Gohmert's time was up and he could answer the question, Mueller repeated simply, "I take your question."
The short response to such a long-winded comment elicited giggles from those in the room. It also provided fodder for social media users to try to interpret Mueller's intent and to have a little fun with the moment.
Is “I take your question” the new “bless your heart”? #MuellerTime— Kristine Lucius (@lucius4justice) July 24, 2019
*pulls up to drive thru*— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 24, 2019
Wendy's: "What can I get for you today?"
Mueller: "I can't get into that."
Wendy's: "You can't get into what?"
Mueller: "It's in my report."
Wendy's: "What report?"
Mueller: "I take your question."
Wendy's: "Sir, this is a Wendy's."
EDITOR: Where is your story? It was due hours ago!— Tim Mak (@timkmak) July 24, 2019
ME: I take your question
"I take your question." pic.twitter.com/eRdvNQMiZr— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 24, 2019
"I take your question" is the new "Bye Felicia."— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 24, 2019
"I take your question" is a great burn that I don't quite understand but will now adopt whenever anyone yells at me on Twitter. #MuellerHearing— jon ronson (@jonronson) July 24, 2019
I am using “I take your question” every time someone yells at work.— georganna price (@gpmominoh) July 24, 2019
My boss: Where is the report you said you would have for me yesterday?! Are you watching TV?!— Yishai Maynard (@Yishai20) July 24, 2019
Me: I take your question#MuellerHearings
“I take your question” oh man. That’s amazing. I will use it no less than 10 times in conversation today.— JOHNNYSWIM (@JOHNNYSWIM) July 24, 2019