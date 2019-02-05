STATE OF THE UNION

Some women Democrats wear white to State of the Union

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., right, is joined by other women wearing white, as they pose for a group photo before the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

As Pelosi climbed the dais, they gathered in the aisle of the Democratic side of the House, raising their voices and hands as other members raised their cell phones and recorded the moment. Most women on that side of the House chamber were wearing the color favored by suffragettes and the president's opponents who want him to see them from the dais.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white caped blazer. A man wore white, too: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

The palpable excitement comes after the November elections sent a record number of women, most of them Democrats, to Congress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionnancy pelosigovernment shutdownu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE OF THE UNION
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
More state of the union
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
'So unfair:' NC residents remain without representation as 9th District fight drags on
Virginia's Gov. Northam says that wasn't him in racist photo
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
Woman accused of starving horses bought 280 pounds of feed in December
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
'So unfair:' NC residents remain without representation as 9th District fight drags on
Registered dietitian says the keto diet is a lifestyle, not a fad
Troubleshooter: Airline promises $900 in vouchers but reneges
Show More
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Black History Month: U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Triangle
Elevated flu activity concerns Wake County schools, parents
Fayetteville city council agrees on recommendation for paid downtown parking
More News