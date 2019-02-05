STATE OF THE UNION

State of the Union guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Judah Samet, who survived Holocaust and Pittsburgh shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of Congress sang happy birthday to Judah Samet, 81, during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON --
During Tuesday night's State of the Union address, a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivor was honored with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Guests in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber broke into song after President Donald Trump recognized Judah Samet, who arrived at the Tree of Life synagogue just as the gunfire broke out last fall, and noted that Samet was celebrating his 81st birthday.

Applause followed as Samet smiled and waved to the crowd. Singing ensued as Trump was about to continue with his prepared remarks; the president smiled and made a conducting motion with his hands while guests sang.

"Thank you!" Samet shouted into the chamber after the song. Trump joked to Samet that lawmakers "wouldn't do that for me."

Samet's family also escaped Nazi concentration camps seven decades ago, Trump said. The president also recognized a second Holocaust survivor, Joshua Kaufman, who was liberated from the Dachau concentration camp by American forces.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspittsburgh synagogue shootingu.s. & worldwashington d.c.birthdayPresident Donald Trumpstate of the union
STATE OF THE UNION
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
More state of the union
POLITICS
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Woman accused of starving horses bought 280 pounds of feed in December
Family wondered about whereabouts of boy, mom for years
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Officials say domestic violence more widespread than you think
Show More
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
'So unfair:' NC residents remain without representation as 9th District fight drags on
Registered dietitian says the keto diet is a lifestyle, not a fad
More News