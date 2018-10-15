State lawmakers to discuss Hurricane Florence recovery funding

RALEIGH (WTVD) --North Carolina lawmakers are back in session Monday and are expected to discuss Hurricane Florence recovery legislation.
"Of course, we're going to deal with agriculture needs," said Rep. Tim Moore (R-District 111) , Speaker, NC House of Representatives. "We're going to deal with direct assistance. There's a number of issues. It's a complicated bill and so as the day goes on you'll see a full explanation of everything. But at the end of the day, the damage was so widespread. Everything from roads to schools to homes to public services to agriculture you name it."
Lawmakers gaveled in Monday morning at the legislative building in Raleigh and quickly went into recess.
A joint appropriations meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m., where lawmakers are expected to discuss Hurricane Florence recovery.
Governor Roy Cooper asked state lawmakers to immediately put aside $750 million for recovery and proposed a long-term $1.5 billion dollar Florence recovery package.
This weekend, state lawmakers announced they'll allocate $794 million in additional Hurricane Florence relief funding. That brings the total commitment to $850 million since the storm.
Speaker Moore said he hopes the recovery bill will have bipartisan support.
"I see no opposition," Speaker Moore said. "I don't know of any obstacles. I hope this is a unanimous bill that passes with full support of both the Senate and the House. This is not a time for partisan politics. This is a time to get help to these people who need it so bad."