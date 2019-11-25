Support growing for impeachment, Rep. David Price says

According to Rep. David Price, the longtime Democratic congressman from North Carolina's 4th District, there is growing support from his supporters for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
"Support for impeachment and for the inquiry, which is what's going on right now, not only is not falling like a rock but it's increasing," Price told ABC11, directly addressing a Monday morning tweet from the president. "This is a district that's not unusual. I think people want us to get to the bottom of this."
Price's district encompasses parts of Wake County, Durham County and Orange County.
"I don't feel on the defensive at all," Price said. "I am appalled by what we're learning and the last two weeks have brought to light what we feared in the whistleblower's report. We are way past that now. We have strong evidence that the president was attempting to extort a foreign leader."
Despite the heavy focus on impeachment, Price is cautioning his colleagues in the majority against ignoring other important policy decisions.
"Nobody wants a government shutdown. We have health care needs, education needs, other things that need to be addressed," Price said. "I think people rightly expect members of Congress to do their duty but also tend to the other aspects of our job. I'm trying my best to do that. I feel strongly supported in this district."