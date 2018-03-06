POLITICS

Supporters of 'Dreamers' protest outside Tillis' Raleigh office

DACA recipients and supporters marched outside Sen. Thom Tillis' office on Tuesday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Activists protested outside of Sen. Thom Tillis' office in Raleigh on Tuesday, demanding a clean DREAM Act.

Organizations involved include El Pueblo, El Centro Hispano, Tuesdays with Tillis, North Carolina NAACP, Casa El Salvador, Faith in Public Life, and the Adelante Coalition.

President Donald Trump's deadline to get rid of DACA was Monday, but court actions are putting this on hold, giving lawmakers more time to come up with a compromise.

RELATED: Opinion: Dreamers deserve the fundamental opportunity to remain here

A Tillis spokesperson issued this statement:

"The recent Supreme Court decision effectively pushed back the original March 5 deadline, giving Congress more time to work on a solution to provide long-term certainty for DACA recipients. There is broad bipartisan agreement in Congress that any deal must include solutions for DACA, border security and other immigration reforms. Senator Tillis is optimistic that a consensus can be reached and signed into law, and he will continue to work with his colleagues on a bipartisan basis to get it done."
