amy coney barrett

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has delivered her first opinion.

The 7-2 decision released Thursday is in a case about the federal Freedom of Information Act, which Barrett explains makes "records available to the public upon request, unless those records fall within one of nine exemptions." Barrett wrote for the court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under FOIA.

The 11-page opinion comes in the first case Barrett heard after joining the court in late October following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsamy coney barrettsupreme courtu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMY CONEY BARRETT
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC to hold live Commencement with Dr. Fauci as speaker
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Wake County Sheriff's new patrol boat aims to save more lives
Woman charged in Roanoke Rapids Walmart shooting; 1 still sought
Lawmaker asks Pelosi to investigate alleged 'tainted' food
Mother of 4 forced to quarantine after COVID-19 scare at elem. school
Show More
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Canes fans welcome back to PNC Arena: What you need to know
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
Fayetteville considers policy which prohibits hair discrimination
More TOP STORIES News