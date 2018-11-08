Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized

A Supreme Court justice is in the hospital after falling at her office.According to ABC News, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, went to George Washington University Hospital early Thursday morning.Ginsburg fell Wednesday night while at her office located at the Supreme Court.Tests showed Ginsburg fractured three ribs on her left side. She is staying in the hospital for observation.Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.Ginsburg was nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton. She took her seat Aug. 10, 1993.