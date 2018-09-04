POLITICS

Supreme Court: Two proposed amendments fought by Gov. Cooper to be on ballot

GARY D. ROBERTSON
RALEIGH, N.C. --
North Carolina's highest court has decided two proposed amendments to the state constitution addressing judicial vacancies and the state elections board will be on ballots this fall.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court decision denying a request by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to block the questions for those amendments from appearing on ballots. Cooper had argued the questions remained flawed even after the Republican-controlled legislature altered them in response to an earlier court ruling.
The decision means there will be six referendum questions on the November ballot. Cooper and Democratic allies have criticized the proposals because they would swing control over filling bench vacancies from the governor to the legislature and give General Assembly leaders direct say over who would serve on the elections board.

