According to U.S. officials, a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.
Authorities believe the device is linked to the one found earlier this week, in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
Multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News the preliminary belief is the devices found at the Soros, Clinton, and Obama locations appear to be of similar pipe bomb-style construction and contained explosive material.
Investigators are now working to determine whether the three devices are connected but, out of an abundance of caution, they are operating as if they are connected.
The White House condemned the attempted attacks on Obama, Clinton, by saying "these terrorizing acts are despicable."
On Tuesday night, Secret Service personnel recovered a package at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York.
Another package addressed to Obama was intercepted Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.
The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018
FULL STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.