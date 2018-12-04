POLITICS

Ted Cruz recalls visit with 'generous' Pres. George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Ted Cruz talks with ABC13 about his hours-long meeting with Pres. George H.W. Bush that blew him away.

By
WASHINGTON --
Sen. Ted Cruz is among the Texas lawmakers who've paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush this week in Washington.

But few of them likely have a story like the one the recently re-elected senator told ABC13.

The senator detailed a trip he took to Maine in 2009, when he was campaigning for Texas attorney general. He later ran successfully for the U.S. Senate instead.

He visited the former president to ask for his advice about running for office and expected a 20-minute meeting.

It turned into a four-and-a-half hour visit that included the former president loaning Cruz his clothing for a trip on his boat and a lobster lunch.

But the kicker came at the end of the meeting, when he said Bush pulled out of his pocket a campaign donation check for $1,000.

Listen to the story in its entirety by clicking the video above.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pres. George HW Bush's official portrait draped in black
Mueller calls Michael Flynn's cooperation 'substantial,' recommends no jail time
Investigation into alleged election fraud in 9th Congressional District continues
Voter ID bill heads to NC House after being approved by Senate
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman
Mueller calls Michael Flynn's cooperation 'substantial,' recommends no jail time
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
Fayetteville group aims to tackle violence through community involvement
Search Warrants: 8 NC State students receive threatening emails
Thousands to get debt erased after collector crackdown in North Carolina
New bridge to Surf City expected to ease beach traffic
Show More
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Are you using the real DMV website? If not, it could cost you
Investigation into alleged election fraud in 9th Congressional District continues
George H.W. Bush service dog photo goes viral
Inmate who escaped Hoke County prison may be hiding in Maryland
More News