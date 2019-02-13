POLITICS

Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty of all charges in Brooklyn trial.

WASHINGTON D.C. --
Congress may have reached a new agreement to prevent a government shutdown, but that didn't include all of the funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Sen. Ted Cruz has proposed a new way to make up for the lost funding: infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

RELATED:Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty of all charges in Brooklyn trial

Republicans tentatively agreed to far less money for President Donald Trump's border wall than the White House's $5.7 billion wish list, settling for a figure of nearly $1.4 billion, according to congressional aides.

Government shutdown: Congressional leaders sending new deal to Trump

Federal prosecutors plan to seek a forfeiture judgment for the property Guzman gained from drug trafficking. The value of that property is believed to be as high as $14 billion.




Cruz proposes that money should go directly to funding the border wall. He introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act that would reserve any "illegally obtained profits resulting from any criminal drug trafficking enterprise led by Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera" for border security measures, which could include a wall.

Critics of the bill cite that Guzman built his reputation by constructing tunnels across the Mexico-U.S. border. He used the tunnels to transport marijuana and cocaine so fast that he was "no longer El Chapo, the short one." Instead, he became known as "the speedy one." Before his tunnels, it had taken weeks to move drugs across the border to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsel chapoted cruzborder wallborder crisisu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Was Abraham Lincoln born in North Carolina? This group says 'yes'
Charlotte councilwoman who called police terrorists leaves commission
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News