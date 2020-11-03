2020 Texas election results by county, electoral college votes

TEXAS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

John Cornyn vs. MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate

GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Tom Abrahams spoke with U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who's been serving since 2002. Here's where he thinks the election stands right now and why he believes social media is a gift and a curse.

GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Jessica Willey spoke with MJ Hegar, a Democratic candidate for Texas U.S. Senate.

HOUSTON, Texas --A generation of GOP dominance in Texas wobbled heading into Election Day - the tight polls and record-shattering early turnout of 9 million voters are unlike anything seen here before - nowhere is the state's recent shift into a battleground more on display than in the fight for control of the state House of Representatives. Here are the results from the raced called so far, according to the Associated Press and ABC News.Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Sima Ladjevardian in Texas' 2nd Congressional district.Republican Kevin Brady is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Elizabeth Hernandez in Texas' 8th Congressional district.Democrat Al Green is projected to defeat Republican candidate Johnny Teague in Texas' 9th Congressional district.Republican Randy Weber is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Adrienne Bell in Texas' 14th Congressional district.Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee is projected to defeat Republican candidate Wendell Champion in Texas' 18th Congressional district.Democrat Sylvia Garcia is projected to defeat Republican candidate Jaimy Blanco in Texas' 29th Congressional district.Republican Brian Babin is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Rashad Lewis in Texas' 36th Congressional candidate.ABC News projects U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will win his fourth term, defeating Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.Houston-native Cornyn has served as Texas senator since 2002. Newcomer Hegar is a Air Force veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search-and-rescue and medevac pilot.A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.This year's senate race was particularly expensive, highlighting a sure sign of competition.In a recent reporting period, Hegar outraised Cornyn by a 3-1 margin. National donations continued to pour in the days ahead of the election.Republicans argue that predicted record turnout won't matter much in battleground states.When all the votes are counted, the Trump campaign predicts that the turnout rate in battleground states in 2020 will be similar to in 2016."It is pretty predictable what they've brought into the electorate," Nick Trainer, the Trump campaign's director of battleground strategy said of Democrats. "We will bring our own new voters into the electorate ourselves, and it will all come out in the washing machine."That's a sharp break from several election experts, who see signs in both the early vote numbers and polls of voter enthusiasm in battlegrounds.John Couvillon, a Republican pollster who tracks the early vote, said the Trump campaign is being too dismissive. "I heard the same kind of attitude in 2008, when Republicans were in denial about the impressive early vote turnout Obama was generating," Couvillon said.McDonald notes there's no way to know until Election Day.However, he noted that, if turnout is low, that's not necessarily good news for Trump given the big early vote lead that Democrats have banked. It would mean the president's campaign would need to win Election Day by an even larger margin."They better hope they're wrong," McDonald said.