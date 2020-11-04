Thom Tillis looks to fend off Cal Cunningham challenge in key Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina voters are deciding whether to give Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis six more years.The first-term senator has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump but has been criticized by opponents for voting to repeal the 2010 health care overhaul.Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has stressed his service in the Iraq War and as a U.S. Army reserve officer and military prosecutor. But in the final weeks of the campaign, he admitted that he had sent sexually suggestive texts to a married woman who was not his wife.Election Day comes after the state has seen record early voting by mail and in person.Nearly 62% of the state's more than 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots by Monday.