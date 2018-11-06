But what drove them to show up and earn that "I voted" sticker on Tuesday?
We asked some voters across the Triangle.
"I voted to make a difference," Charisma Cheek of Raleigh told us.
"I'm trying to just do my part and not just say I'm doing something when I'm not," said 34-year-old John Duffy.
"I feel like we need more accountability in Washington," said 36-year-old Daniel Ryan.
"To set a good example for my kids," said Michael Fowlkes.
Thomas Nowaski, 72, curbside voted today. Listen to what’s driving him to the polls on #ElectionDay #GoVote #ABC11 #Raleigh #NorthCarolina pic.twitter.com/c9Nmsnnpth— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 6, 2018
Patrica voted today. She doesn’t mince words about it either. #GoVote #ElectionDay #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ztY4MQAFmX— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 6, 2018