It's Election Day and the long lines at the polls are proof that people are taking the election seriously.But what drove them to show up and earn that "I voted" sticker on Tuesday?We asked some voters across the Triangle."I voted to make a difference," Charisma Cheek of Raleigh told us."I'm trying to just do my part and not just say I'm doing something when I'm not," said 34-year-old John Duffy."I feel like we need more accountability in Washington," said 36-year-old Daniel Ryan."To set a good example for my kids," said Michael Fowlkes.