Todo sobre los seis enmiendas constitucionales en su boleta electoral

Enmienda constitucional que exigiría que los votantes proporcionen una identificación con foto antes de votar en persona.

Tonya Simpson
Hay seis enmiendas a la constitución de Carolina del Norte que estarán incluidas en la boletas de votación de las elecciones del 6 de noviembre.

En inglés

Enmienda sobre Designaciones Judiciales (Amendment on Judicial Appointments)
Enmienda constitucional para cambiar el proceso de selección de nuevos jueces.



Enmienda constitucional para cambiar el proceso de selección de nuevos jueces cuando surjan vacantes judiciales entre elecciones judiciales de un proceso en el cual el Gobernador tiene el poder único de selección a un proceso donde la población del estado nomina a individuos para llenar las vacantes por medio de una comisión compuesta por personas designadas por las rama judicial, ejecutiva y legislativa, la cual estará encargada de hacer recomendaciones a la legislatura sobre los candidatos que se consideran calificados; luego la legislatura recomendará al menos dos candidatos al Gobernador por medio de una acción legislativa, la cual no está sujeta al veto del Gobernador; y el Gobernador seleccionará a los jueces entre estos candidatos.

(Constitutional amendment to change the process of selecting new judges when vacancies arise between elections from a process in which the Governor has the sole power of selection to a process where state residents nominate individuals to fill vacancies through a commission that will be in charge of recommending candidates they consider qualified to the legislature; then the legislature will recommend at least two candidates to the Governor through a legislative action that is not subject to the veto of the Governor; and the Governor will select the judges from these candidates.)

Enmienda de Ética Electoral (Elections Ethics Amendment)
Enmienda constitucional para establecer una Junta Bipartidista de Ética y Cumplimiento Electoral en la Constitución de ocho miembros para administrar la ética y la ley electoral.



Enmienda constitucional para establecer una Junta Bipartidista de Ética y Cumplimiento Electoral en la Constitución de ocho miembros para administrar la ética y la ley electoral.

(Constitutional amendment to establish a bipartisan Elections Ethics Board that is made up of eight members who will oversee ethics and elections law.)

Enmienda de Restricción Electoral (Identificación con foto) (Photo ID Amendment)
Enmienda constitucional que exigiría que los votantes proporcionen una identificación con foto antes de votar en persona.



Enmienda constitucional que exigiría que los votantes proporcionen una identificación con foto antes de votar en persona.

(Constitutional amendment that would require voters to provide a photo ID before voting in person)

Límite a los Impuestos sobre la Renta (Limit Income Taxes)
Límite a los Impuestos sobre la Renta (Limit Income Taxes)



Enmienda constitucional para reducir la tasa de impuesto sobre la renta en Carolina del Norte a una tarifa máxima permitida del siete por ciento (7%)

(Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of 7%)

Enmienda Ley de Marsy (Enmienda de los derechos de las víctimas) (Marsy's Law (Victim's Rights) Amendment)
Enmienda de los derechos de las víctimas



Enmienda constitucional para fortalecer la protección para las víctimas de delitos; establecer ciertos derechos fundamentales absolutos para las víctimas; y garantizar la aplicación de estos derechos.

(Constitutional amendment to strengthen the protection for crime victims; establish certain fundamental rights for victims, and guarantee the application of these rights)

Enmienda de Caza y Pesca (Fish & Game Amendment)
Enmienda constitucional para proteger el derecho del pueblo a cazar, pescar y cosechar la vida silvestre.



Enmienda constitucional para proteger el derecho del pueblo a cazar, pescar y cosechar la vida silvestre.

(Constitutional amendment to protect the right of people to hunt, fish & harvest wildlife)

