Politics

Pete Buttigieg, Doug Emhoff visit Raleigh to promote Biden's American Jobs Plan

EMBED <>More Videos

Secretary of Transportation and Second Gentleman to visit Raleigh on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in North Carolina on Friday.

The pair are part of the Biden administration's travel blitz designed to rally support for the president's infrastructure plan.

As the Triangle's job market booms, is the area ready for a commuter rail? Transportation leader says 'yes'

Buttigieg and Emhoff will be start Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. by speaking to Raleigh union members about the American Jobs Plan. They will then travel to a nearby manufacturing laboratory to speak with workers there.

Apple news could have effect on housing market: If you want to buy or sell a home, Triangle Realtor says 'do it now'

Around 2 p.m., Buttigieg and Emhoff will speak at Union Train Station in Raleigh. They will be joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and other state and local leaders.

President Joe Biden used his first address to Congress on Wednesday to tout his American Jobs Plan. That is his multi-trillion dollar plan to rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, and create more than a million new jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighpete buttigiegjoe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is the Triangle ready for a commuter rail? Development leader says 'yes'
ABC11's Chris Hohmann and Tisha Powell to retire
LATEST: Outdoor mask requirement ends Friday
At least 2 arrests made as Elizabeth City police face off with protesters
What we know about about the victims in the Boone standoff, shooting
NFL draft 2021: What know about round 1 picks, how to watch
44 killed, over 100 injured in stampede at Israeli holy site
Show More
A closer look at what it will take for NC to ditch masks entirely
'She deserves it': Teen surprised with $50K college scholarship
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Gramma Patty's Baked Beans
NFL Draft: Panthers take South Carolina CB with No. 8 overall pick
Teen accused of killing relative at Fayetteville home
More TOP STORIES News