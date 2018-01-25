Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal

It also bars the parents of so-called "dreamers" from lawful status.

The plan restricts any new family-based immigration - just spouses and minor children would be allowed.

It ends new visa applications. Applications already in the pipeline would continue to be processed.

It also cuts the diversity visa lottery program.

DACA recipients in the Triangle reacted with cautious optimism to President Donald Trump'sthat offers a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants who came here as children."We're ready to compromise. I mean I've been fighting since 2010," said Viridiana Martinez. She and Cinthia Marroquin were both born in Mexico; live, work, and pay taxes in Raleigh; but their future in the U.S. hinges on what happens before the Trump administration's March 5 deadline for DACA to expire."It's not a perfect proposal but no proposal I think is perfect," said Marroquin." But I think that's something we can start working on it."The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program covers roughly 690,000 younger immigrants including Marroquin and Martinez.For immigration advocates who've been demanding a so-called "clean" Dream Act, the president's plan is not that."I'm furious at the fact that we cannot get just a Dream Act, just something that addresses dreamers," Martinez said.The president also wants Congress to approve $25 billion in border security - including money for that controversial border wall.But after years fighting a sometimes seemingly impossible battle, Martinez and Marroquin are now hanging their hopes on a compromise."As a taxpayer, I don't want to waste any money on a border wall," Martinez said. "But if that's what it's going to take for us to pass something, then we're willing to compromise."North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has been active on immigration legislation, said he applauds the president for releasing "realistic framework" that includes policies supported by both parties.In a statement, Tillis goes on to say, "Congress needs to get this done for the good of our nation."