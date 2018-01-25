POLITICS

Triangle 'dreamers' ready for DACA compromise after Trump's proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle DACA recipients are open to compromise after hearing of President Trump's proposal.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
DACA recipients in the Triangle reacted with cautious optimism to President Donald Trump's unveiling of a new immigration plan that offers a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants who came here as children.

"We're ready to compromise. I mean I've been fighting since 2010," said Viridiana Martinez. She and Cinthia Marroquin were both born in Mexico; live, work, and pay taxes in Raleigh; but their future in the U.S. hinges on what happens before the Trump administration's March 5 deadline for DACA to expire.

"It's not a perfect proposal but no proposal I think is perfect," said Marroquin." But I think that's something we can start working on it."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program covers roughly 690,000 younger immigrants including Marroquin and Martinez.

  • It also bars the parents of so-called "dreamers" from lawful status.
  • The plan restricts any new family-based immigration - just spouses and minor children would be allowed.
  • It ends new visa applications. Applications already in the pipeline would continue to be processed.
  • It also cuts the diversity visa lottery program.


For immigration advocates who've been demanding a so-called "clean" Dream Act, the president's plan is not that.

"I'm furious at the fact that we cannot get just a Dream Act, just something that addresses dreamers," Martinez said.

The president also wants Congress to approve $25 billion in border security - including money for that controversial border wall.

But after years fighting a sometimes seemingly impossible battle, Martinez and Marroquin are now hanging their hopes on a compromise.

"As a taxpayer, I don't want to waste any money on a border wall," Martinez said. "But if that's what it's going to take for us to pass something, then we're willing to compromise."

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has been active on immigration legislation, said he applauds the president for releasing "realistic framework" that includes policies supported by both parties.

In a statement, Tillis goes on to say, "Congress needs to get this done for the good of our nation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumpRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News