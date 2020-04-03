Coronavirus

Trump administration changes national stockpile definition to match Jared Kushner's claim

WASHINGTON -- A federal website has apparently changed its description of the Strategic National Stockpile to match a claim made by President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, ABC News reported.

During Thursday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, Kushner scolded states for not building up their own stockpiles.

"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile, it's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use," he said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' website, however, previously described the SNS being used "when state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency,"

By Friday afternoon, the text changed without explanation, retroactively matching what Kushner said, ABC News reported.

"The Strategic National Stockpile's role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies," the HHS website now reads.

This comes as states are requesting hundreds of thousands of respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other protective equipment, and state officials are complaining that the deliveries are falling far short of what's needed or include expired items.

The Strategic National Stockpile was created in 1999 to respond to bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the nation.

It has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the pandemic has exposed some of the Strategic National Stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 28 that some items in the U.S. stockpiles have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life. They are nevertheless being sent to hospitals "due to the potential urgent demand caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency," the CDC said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldjared kushnerpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
Durham Co., City combine stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Co., City combine stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means
LATEST: NC manufacturers asked to make masks, gloves
Crews battle flames at Raleigh apartment complex
Cash-strapped small business owners apply for federal relief
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Solomon
What the NC unemployment office says it's doing to process claims
NC gets better at social distancing in days after Stay-at-Home order
Show More
Duke makes 3D-printed face shields for Duke Health, UNC Health
DPS, JPS to end meal distribution amid COVID-19 virus
102-year-old man tests negative, beating COVID-19
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
FPD searches for 2 people of interest after shooting at store
More TOP STORIES News