President Donald Trump

Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections in health services

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with American manufacturers in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- A new Trump administration rule would roll back sex discrimination protection for transgender people in health services.

In the proposed rule issued Friday, the Health and Human Services Department says laws banning sex discrimination in health care don't apply to people's "gender identity." LGBT groups have long warned such a move could lead to denial of needed medical care.

That rule reverses the policy of the Obama administration, which had found that sex discrimination laws do protect transgender people.

The rule faces a 60-day comment period and court challenges are expected.
