covid-19

Hope Hicks, high-ranking Trump aide, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- Hope Hicks, who serves as Counselor to the President and is one of the highest ranking aides in the Trump administration, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, "The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."

"White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling," Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Hicks, one of the president's most trusted aides, previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election. The story was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, as well as one of the president's personal valets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
How much do touchless thermometers protect you from COVID-19?
CDC's new guidelines could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus
ECU student's site for minority-owned shops born from BLM, COVID-19
Furloughed airline workers anxiously await CARES Act extension
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle of 2-year-old who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound arrested
'The process is working': 300,000 ballots already accepted in NC
Wife of Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Frustrated parents protest outside Wake Schools headquarters
These AMC Theatres in NC will reopen next week
How much do touchless thermometers protect you from COVID-19?
LATEST: NC launches $12M fund for small businesses
Show More
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
Breast cancer awareness events go virtual during pandemic
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
Wake Co. program looks to assist businesses impacted by pandemic
Airports, like airlines, need help to survive COVID-19, RDU says
More TOP STORIES News