Trump blames media for 'Anger' in society after explosives sent to Obamas, Clintons, more

The discovery of pipe bombs targeting prominent Democratic politicians and CNN is raising the threat of election-season violence largely unknown in the U.S. - and prompting uncomfortable questions about the consequences of leaders' increasingly vitriolic rhetoric.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has claimed the "Anger" in society is "caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media."

Trump's tweet Thursday came as law enforcement was investigating pipe bombs and other suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to CNN.


Without referring specifically to the rash of explosive devices, Trump said: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News." Trump frequently labels stories he doesn't like as "fake news."

The president says what he calls "fake news" has gotten bad and the mainstream media must "clean up its act, FAST."

An explosive sent to CNN prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York, but no one was hurt.
