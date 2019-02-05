Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of Union

Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution." He warned emboldened Democrats that "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his administration and businesses could hamper a surging American economy.Trump's appeals for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address clashed with the rancorous atmosphere he has helped cultivate in the nation's capital - as well as the desire of most Democrats to block his agenda during his next two years in office. Their opposition was on vivid display as Democratic congresswomen in the audience formed a sea of white in a nod to early 20th-century suffragettes.Trump spoke at a critical moment in his presidency, staring down a two-year stretch that will determine whether he is re-elected or leaves office in defeat. His speech sought to shore up Republican support that had eroded slightly during the recent government shutdown and previewed a fresh defense against Democrats as they ready a round of investigations into every aspect of his administration."If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," he declared. Lawmakers in the cavernous House chamber sat largely silent.Looming over the president's address was a fast-approaching Feb. 15 deadline to fund the government and avoid another shutdown. Democrats have refused to acquiesce to his demands for a border wall, and Republicans are increasingly unwilling to shut down the government to help him fulfill his signature campaign pledge. Nor does the GOP support the president's plan to declare a national emergency if Congress won't fund the wall."We are now faced with a looming deadline of February 15 to fund the government and prevent another meaningless shutdown or a false emergency declaration by the President of questionable legality. As a member of the conference committee tasked with negotiating a solution to this crisis, I remain committed to a good faith negotiation toward a border security plan that relies on smart, effective solutions, rather than bluster and political brinksmanship based around the notion of a useless wall," North Carolina Congressman David Price said in response to another possible shutdown.Wary of publicly highlighting those intraparty divisions, Trump made no mention of an emergency declaration in his remarks. He did offer a lengthy defense of his call for a border wall, declaring: "I will build it." But he delivered no ultimatums about what it would take for him to sign legislation to keep the government open."I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country," he said, painting a dark and foreboding picture of the risks posed to Americans by illegal immigration.Trump devoted much of his speech to foreign policy, another area where Republicans have increasingly distanced themselves from the White House. He announced details of a second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, outlining a Feb. 27-28 summit in Vietnam. The two met last summer in Singapore, though it garnered only a vaguely worded commitment by the North to denuclearize.The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke. And several senators running for president were also in the audience, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.Trump's address amounted to an opening argument for his re-election campaign. Polls show he has work to do, with his approval rating falling to just 34 percent after the shutdown, according to a recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.One bright spot for the president has been the economy, which has added jobs for 100 straight months."Our economy's sustained success is largely thanks to this Administration's efforts to prioritize Republican pro-growth policies," said United States Senator Richard Burr. "Under President Trump, Congress passed the first major tax overhaul in more than 30 years and enacted commonsense regulatory reform, rolling back needless bureaucratic red tape."The diverse Democratic caucus, which includes a bevy of women, sat silently for much of Trump's speech. But they leapt to their feet when he noted there are "more women in the workforce than ever before."The increase is due to population growth - and not something Trump can credit to any of his policies.The president also defended his decisions to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan over the opposition from national security officials and many Republican lawmakers."Great nations do not fight endless wars," he said, adding that the U.S. is working with allies to "destroy the remnants" of the Islamic State group and that he has "accelerated" efforts to reach a settlement in Afghanistan.IS militants have lost territory since Trump's surprise announcement in December that he was pulling U.S. forces out, but military officials warn the fighters could regroup within six months to a year of the Americans leaving.Several leading GOP lawmakers have sharply criticized his plans to withdraw from Syria, as well as from Afghanistan."We have an opportunity to produce major bipartisan results like modernizing America's infrastructure, securing our borders and fixing our broken immigration system, and ensuring our veterans, servicemembers and military families receive the support they need and deserve," said North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.Trump's guests for the speech included Anna Marie Johnson, a woman whose life sentence for drug offenses was commuted by the president, and Joshua Trump, a sixth-grade student from Wilmington, Delaware, who has been bullied over his last name. They sat with Mrs. Trump during the address.North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson believed President Trump set the right tone calling on Congress to work together and find common ground."We've accomplished a lot over the past two years: rebuilding our military, combating the opioid epidemic, cutting taxes for working families, reforming the VA, and igniting job growth and a strong economy. I remain committed to working closely with President Trump to build on this bipartisan progress, bolster our military and protect American interests, improve health care for veterans, and lower the cost of health care and improve access for all Americans."