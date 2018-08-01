PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting. (KGO)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting.

Trump was advocating for voter ID requirements at a Tampa, Florida, rally on Tuesday when he claimed the only time people don't need ID is when they want to vote.

He says: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

RELATED: Six ways to legally enter the U.S.
A woman takes the oath of naturalization at a citizenship ceremony in San Jose, California on January 25, 2018.



It's unclear when the president last purchased groceries or anything else himself.

Trump had been railing against the idea of allowing noncitizens to vote, saying, "Only American citizens should vote in American elections."

He says, "The time has come for voter ID like everything else."
