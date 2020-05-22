Politics

Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens to 'override' governors

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

"Today I'm identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques - as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference Friday. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had prepared reopening guidelines for churches and other houses of worship weeks ago, but the White House had refused to release them until Thursday when Trump abruptly changed course.

"I said 'You better put it out.' And they're doing it," Trump said Thursday at a Ford Motor Co. plant repurposed to make ventilators in Michigan. "And they're going to be issuing something today or tomorrow on churches. We got to get our churches open."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsreligioncoronaviruschurchpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Roy Cooper gives COVID-19 update
What can reopen today in North Carolina?
Apex man charged in murder of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Durham modified stay-at-home order keeps gatherings under 10 people
Four Oaks pastor charged with sexual exploitation
Home Depot, Target among companies hiring right now in NC
Negotiating your salary during a pandemic and other job tips
Show More
See new 2020 ranking of the best beaches in the United States
Big Weather's Big Recipe: 5-minute pie
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
VIDEO: Gov. Cooper explains why NC can't completely reopen
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
More TOP STORIES News